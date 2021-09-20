CVS Health seeks 3,100 new employees in California

A person with a mask shops at CVS in Los Angeles during the Covid 19 crisis as California is under orders to stay home, March 31, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — CVS Health is looking to hire 3,100 people for positions across California.

The company is recruiting for 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide during a one-day career event Friday. CVS Health said the positions will help the company respond to the needs of communities during the fall and winter months, when flu is expected to increase while COVID vaccinations and testing remain in high demand.

Most of the 3,100 positions available in California are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy stores, the company said.

Interested applicants can learn more about open positions by texting “CVS” to 25000. Perks for full-time employees include competitive pay, paid training and a benefits package, including vacation, seven paid holidays and one floating holiday, health/dental/vision insurance, employee discounted stock purchase program, 401K with company match, tuition reimbursement, career advancement opportunities, and a 20-30% employee discount at CVS retail stores.