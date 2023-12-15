Comedian Kenny DeForest, who appeared on the KTLA’s Summer of Funny comedy competition, has died at 37 years old.

“Kenny DeForest is and was a truly positive influence on all the lives he touched,” wrote friend Ryan Beck on a GoFundMe page set up for the comedian.

DeForest was involved in an e-bike accident on Dec. 8. He then had to undergo “neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed” while staying at the hospital.

He passed away on Dec. 13 surrounded by his parents, family and friends.

“Kenny’s final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life,” Beck said.

Family and friends of DeForest told Deadline they believe he crashed his e-bike at the Rogers

Avenue and Sterling Place intersection near Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

They initially believed the accident involved a vehicle before obtaining the EMS report and speaking to a nearby crossing guard to determine it was not a hit-and-run.

A stand-up comic and writer, DeForest appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

On Dec. 14, the X account, formerly Twitter, of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” posted a message honoring the comedian:

“Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young. His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out,” the show wrote. “As you can see from his debut late-night set on ‘LNSM,’ he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy – always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It’s a shame we won’t get to see what he comes up with next.”

In 2015, DeForest was named as one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch. In 2017, he released his debut stand-up special “B.A.D. Dreams” with Comedy Dynamics. That special debuted at No. 1 on iTunes.

DeForest’s latest comedy special “Don’t You Know Who I Am?” can currently be watched on YouTube.

“Kenny’s impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation. Even in death, he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others,” Beck continued.

The money-raising site is set up to help DeForest’s family cover his medical expenses.

The $150,000 goal was exceeded by over $25,000 from generous donations, which seemed to include comedian Roy Wood Jr.