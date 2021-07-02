Cargo plane crashes in Pacific Ocean off Hawaii; 2 rescued

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu emergency service crews responded to reports of a downed cargo plane after it was forced to make an emergency landing off the coast of West Oahu Friday morning. The pilots on board reported suffering apparent engine trouble.

The two pilots of the Transair Flight 810 were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 cargo aircraft in the water around 2:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The state Department of Transportation confirmed the crash happened about two miles off the coast near Kalaeloa.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members, the statement said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded.

According to EMS, paramedics met with one of the pilots, a 50-year-old man, at the end of Lagoon Drive. The man was treated for a head injury and taken to a trauma emergency room in serious condition. EMS said he had multiple lacerations.

Transair is a cargo airline that only flies within Hawaii and operates a fleet of five planes.

A 737-200 cargo aircraft operated for Transair by Rhoades Aviation made an emergency landing in the water near Honolulu after reportedly suffering engine trouble. The FAA reports that both crew members have been rescued. ADS-B data is available at https://t.co/lsdJ4WlkHy pic.twitter.com/8D71tEQ3wy — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 2, 2021

Boeing 737 cargo plane down about 4 miles off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. 2 pilots onboard are alive. They reported engine problems. One is onboard a rescue boat right now. Other taken by Coast Guard to trauma center. Was flying Maui to Honolulu. — Alex Stone (@astoneabcnews) July 2, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this story.