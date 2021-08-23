Capitol Police clear officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during insurrection

SAN DIEGO — Capitol Police say the officer who shot and killed San Diego resident Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 insurrection will not face internal discipline.

The United States Capitol Police announced Monday that their internal investigation into the shooting is now complete. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence, the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within department policy.

A news release from the agency described the officer’s situation inside the Speaker’s Lobby.

“USCP Officers had barricaded the Speaker’s Lobby with furniture before a rioter shattered the glass door. If the doors were breached, the rioters would have immediate access to the House Chambers,” the agency said.

USCP said their policy states that an officer may use deadly force when they reasonably believe the action is in defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury.

The officer’s actions were consistent with the officer’s training and USCP policies and procedures, and as a result, the officer will not face internal discipline, USCP said.

Capitol Police went on to say Monday that the actions of the officer who shot Babbitt “potentially saved members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where members and staff were steps away.”

Federal prosecutors revealed in April that they would not pursue charges against the officer who shot and killed 35-year-old Babbitt. Her family has said they plan to sue the police department and the officer.

USCP said since the shooting, the officer and their family have received numerous threats for “actions that were taken as part of the job of all our officers: defending the Congress, Members, staff and the democratic process,” according to the news release.

