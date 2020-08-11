Bodycam shows cop shoot man after getting mistakenly hit by taser

WARNING: Video contains graphic images and profanity

RENO, Nevada (KLAS) — Reno police have released body camera footage of an officer unintentionally shooting a driver after the officer was accidentally hit with a Taser by a fellow officer.

The video showing the incident is available on YouTube.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports authorities put out the video from the July 26 incident, which led to the driver being shot in the shoulder.

The ordeal began when a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy pulled a driver over for reckless driving and called for assistance.

The footage shows a deputy fire his Taser when the driver disobeys commands. The dart misses and hits an officer in the knee. That officer then fires his weapon, hitting the driver.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released, the newspaper reports.

The officer was also taken to the hospital to have the dart removed from his knee.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.