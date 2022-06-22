(WGHP) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport, an NFL Insider, tweeted about the death Wednesday morning as well, including a statement from Ferguson’s agent that reads: “It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson.”

The Baltimore Ravens also tweeted about the loss, calling Ferguson a “kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality.”

The family asked for prayers and privacy.