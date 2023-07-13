(The Hill) — Amazon sold more items for its Prime Day sales this year than last, making it the “biggest” one ever, with Prime members buying more than 375 million items throughout the world during the two-day event on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That figure is up from the 300 million items sold during last year’s Prime Day, which had been the largest such event at the time.

Tuesday, the first day of Prime Day, was Amazon’s largest sales day yet, the company announced in a release on Thursday. Prime members also saved more money than during any other Prime Day, it said, saving $2.5 billion.

“Prime is an incredible value, and we’re proud to offer additional value for members through exclusive deals events like Prime Day,” Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington said.

The release states that Amazon offered more deals this year than in any previous year, and home, fashion and beauty were the top-selling categories of products.

This year’s Prime Day was also the largest for independent sellers, most of which are small- or medium-sized businesses. Amazon also offered more deals on products from small businesses than ever before.

The best-selling product worldwide was the Fire TV Stick third generation with Alexa Voice Remote, and consumers bought millions of other Alexa-enabled devices.

Prime members were also able to shop beyond the Amazon store using the company’s Buy with Prime feature, which allows U.S.-based members to have access to the same benefits when they shop directly on certain brands’ websites.

The release states that merchants who participated in Prime Day activities had an increase in daily Buy with Prime orders in aggregate 10 times more during Prime Day than during the month before this year’s Prime Day was announced. They also experienced an increase in daily revenue from these orders of 8 times more during Prime Day than the month before the event was announced.