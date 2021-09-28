UPDATE: Active shooter drill mistaken for actual active shooter at Tyndall Air Force Base

10:30 a.m. UPDATE: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — An active shooter drill at a local base was mistaken for an actual active shooter Tuesday morning leading to dozens of law enforcement cars, firetrucks, and ambulances responding to the base.

Tyndall Air Force Base Spokesman Scott Johnson said that the base was conducting an active shooter drill and that somehow, the information that it was a drill did not reach the law enforcement agencies who responded.

Our previous story is below:

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — A heavy police presence was at Tyndall Air Force Base Tuesday after an active shooter was reported at the base.

Several sources have confirmed that the incident was underway. No further details have been reported at this time. As more information becomes available we will report it here.