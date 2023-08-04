ORLANDO (WFLA) — A 6-year-old was found injured Thursday after an incident at a Florida amusement park, according to officials.

Osceola County Fire Rescue responded to the Fun Spot amusement park after a caller reported a child falling from a rollercoaster.

Officials said firefighters found the child under the rollercoaster track, which was 20 feet tall.

The 6-year-old had traumatic injuries, officials said.

On Friday, Fun Spot released the following statement:

On Thursday August 3rd, 2023 an unfortunate incident happened on the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster that resulted in a child being injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery. The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident. The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues. They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards. Fun Spot America has been creating safe-clean-fun for over 25 years. All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again. The Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster remains closed pending the investigation. Thank you for your patience as work through this. Fun Spot

In a statement, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the ride was closed as it investigates the incident.