Forth Worth pileup: Aerial video shows deadly Texas crash involving up to 100 vehicles

FORT WORTH, Texas (NewsNation Now) — At least five people are dead and multiple people are trapped in vehicles after a pileup on a Texas freeway involving up to 100 cars, officials said Thursday morning.

A police spokesman told NewsNation that 70 to 100 vehicles appear to be involved.

“The vehicles are just mangled,” said Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar, which provides the ambulance service for the area. “Multiple tow trucks are on scene. It’s going to take a lot to disentangle this wreck.”

Thirty-six people were taken to hospitals from the crash, several with critical injuries, Zavadsky said.

The highway sits closed as emergency crews finish cleaning following accidents caused by ice and low temperatures in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Photo: Dallas Texas TV

Photo: Forth Worth Fire Department Twitter

He said his crews carry a sand and salt mixture in the ambulances, which they began using at the scene. At one point, he said, one of the ambulances was hit, but it sustained only minor damage and the crew members were fine.

“The roadway was so treacherous from the ice that several of the first responders were falling on the scene,” Zavadsky said.

Police set up a reunification center for family members at a community center.

Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura called the accident “massive” and said agencies were still on the scene late Thursday.

Fort Worth Police tweeted the northbound lanes of the I-35 toll express and regular lanes were closed because of a major weather-related accident. Police set up a reunification center for family members at a community center.

Fort Worth fire officials tweeted that they are responding to the pileup and that multiple people were trapped. It’s unclear how many people are trapped.

Police previously issued a winter weather advisory for Tarrant County until Thursday at 3 p.m. The National Weather Service said light showers of freezing rain and sleet were expected throughout the morning.

Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.

The video below may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.