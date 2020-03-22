3 local veterans in home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said Saturday it was tracking 160 veterans who tested positive for the coronavirus, three of whom live in San Diego.

The number of confirmed cases was up 30 since Friday, at which time 130 cases involving veterans had been reported to the VA. Officials with the VA said they had administered more than 1,500 coronavirus tests throughout the U.S. in an attempt to identify veterans who may have contracted the virus.

The three San Diego patients were in home quarantine, the VA said Saturday. Further details regarding their identities or the severity of their symptoms were not immediately available.

As of Saturday afternoon, the VA said two veterans had died in connection with the coronavirus. The VA said it would be updating its coronavirus website regularly to record the number of veterans who are positively diagnosed.