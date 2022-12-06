The recall affects 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages of Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf products, according to Kraft Heinz Foods. (USDA)

(WKBN) – Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat cold cuts amid concerns of cross-contamination with under-processed foods, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The recall affects 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages of Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf products, according to Kraft Heinz Foods.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that Kraft Heinz informed the FSIS that the products had been sliced on equipment that had also been used on under-processed products, with no cleanings between uses.

There have been no reports of illness as a result of possible cross-contamination.

Customers are being instructed to throw away or return the affected cold cuts for a refund. The recalled products were printed with the establishment number “Est. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and include codes reading “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” on the label.

The recalled Oscar Mayer items were produced on Oct. 10, 2022, before being shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia for further distribution to retail outlets.

Consumers who may have eaten the Oscar Mayer sandwich meat and have concerns about getting sick are instructed to contact their health care providers, according to the USDA. Customers with additional questions can also contact the Kraft Heinz Food Company at lynsey.elve@kraftheinz.com, or by phone at 1-866-572-3806.