LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip that left one man dead and two women injured, police said.

A man was shot and two women were injured in a hotel room around 8:30 p.m., LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren said early Friday morning.

The 8 News Now I-Team first reported the information Thursday through sources. Officers arrived on the scene within a minute of the 911 call, Koren said.

Deadly shooting investigation at Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

An altercation happened in a hotel room between four people who all knew each other, Koren said. One person in the room shot the three others, Koren said. The shooter then left the room.

The injured shooting victims were taken to UMC hospital, Koren said. They were listed in critical condition as of Friday morning.

“Any times of extreme violence in our city, we take very seriously,” Koren said. “We are confident we will solve this case.”

Police were looking for the suspect as of Friday morning. Investigators had isolated a variety of areas in the hotel as part of their investigation, Koren said.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m., prompting hotel security and Metro police to restrict access to the property. Video from guests showed police entering the property with shields.

Police did not issue a photo of the suspect, but said at least one person who was in the room has ties to the area.

Security allowed guests back onto the property around 10:50 p.m.

Visitors stand near the scene at the Mirage on Thursday evening. (KLAS)

“We are investigating a shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage,” Metro police tweeted shortly after 10 p.m. “One person has been pronounced deceased. This is an active investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area.”

Stay with 8 News Now as this story develops.