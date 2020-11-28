1 killed, more than a dozen hurt in shooting at S.C. nightclub

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — At least 13 people were wounded by gunfire and one person was killed at a nightclub in South Carolina Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at Seventh Lounge in the city of Aiken just before 1 a.m., officials said.

Details about what may have motivated the attack were scarce Saturday morning, but witnesses told authorities a light-colored Chevy Tahoe pulled up to the club and three people inside opened fire with at least one rifle and a handgun, The State reports.

“This investigation is still in it preliminary stages and as information becomes available it will be released,” the sheriff’s office told the newspaper.

The victim killed in the gunfire, a man later identified as 30-year-old Craig Youmans of North Augusta, was declared dead at the scene.

The other patients were taken to hospitals for emergency treatment.