National City pet shop ordinance heads to ballot as Measure J

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- National City’s highly debated pet shop ordinance is set to head to the March 3 ballot while proponents and opponents are making their final pushes to rally voters.

Measure J would ban the retail sale of pets, ensuring that when you purchase your new best friend, those animals are coming from certified rescues and shelters. But people against the ordinance believe it limits options and kills local business.

The local ordinance was meant to strength existing state law and passed city council in a 4-to-1 vote.

Not long after, National City Puppy Store owner David Salinas collected the correct amount of signatures for a referendum, sending the ordinance to the voters on the march ballot, now known as Measure J.

“He is talking about government overreach. We elect our officials to protect consumers from this sort of fraud and that is why National City City Council has passed the ordinance they passed,” said Leslie Davies, an animal rights advocate.

Many times these measures can be confusing.

“I am hoping that people understand that no business has to close, no jobs have to be killed. If people vote yes on Measure J, the only differences people will not be allowed to purchase an animal from a puppy mill,” said Davies.

A “yes” vote means yes to ending the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits. A “no” on Measure J vote means you disagree with city council and want less restrictions on how pets are sold in National City.

FOX 5 made several attempts to contact pet shop owner David Salinas, he did not respond to our request for comment.

A simple majority vote is required for Measure J to pass.