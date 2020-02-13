Narcotics team investigates North County pharmacy break-in

SAN DIEGO — Narcotics officers were trying to figure out exactly what a man stole from a North County pharmacy in an early morning break-in Thursday.

The owner of PureCare Pharmacy in Carmel Valley called police around 4 a.m. to tell officers he had seen the burglar on a security camera from home. The owner saw broken glass and possibly a cash register getting carried out of the store, located on Carmel Mountain Road near Carmel Country Road, according to San Diego Police Department.

Officers rushed to the pharmacy but by the time they arrived, the man was gone. Police said the thief got away with cash and possibly drugs. A narcotics team was called in to investigate.