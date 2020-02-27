Mumps outbreak reported among SDSU students

SAN DIEGO — Six San Diego State University students who live off campus were diagnosed with confirmed or probable mumps in the last week, the County Health and Human Services Agency said Wednesday.

Four of the students have confirmed mumps cases and two have probable cases, county health officials told FOX 5.

The students live at BLVD63, a large apartment community not affiliated with the university. The apartments are located at 6345 El Cajon Boulevard.

“These six mumps cases represent a small outbreak of this highly contagious viral disease,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The best way to prevent mumps is by getting the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR vaccine.”

The Health and Human Services Agency will hold free vaccination clinics at BLVD63 on Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

“Student Health Services (SHS) was able to quickly respond to this public health concern and worked to isolate these students, as well as provide initial information to our campus community,” said Libby Skiles, SDSU SHS Director. “In collaboration with the county, our team is supporting the impacted students and working to proactively protect the overall health and wellbeing of our community.”

