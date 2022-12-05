SAN DIEGO — Multiple people were arrested last week after U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered liquid methamphetamine concealed in trailers, said the law enforcement agency in a press release.

The first incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 when a white Ford Excursion towing a trailer was selected for inspection by CBP officers working at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Officers noticed an unusual liquid within the water tank of the trailer and proceeded to test it, confirming it was methamphetamine.

CBP said four travelers were in the vehicle at the time, including a 61-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 56-year-old male and a 47-year-old female.

A short time later, around 9:15 p.m. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, CBP officers selected a silver Ford Excursion towing a trailer for inspection after noticing tampering under certain areas of the trailer. CBP said a canine screened the vehicle and alerted officers to check near the liquid tank under the trailer.

After further inspection, CBP discovered 16 sealed five-gallon buckets of liquid methamphetamine. The travelers involved this instance included a 21-year-old male, a 22-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.

CBP said all seven people were turned over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with Homeland Security Investigations, for further processing.

“Narcotics smugglers have always taken advantage of holiday season traffic to sneak in their

dangerous drugs,” said Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego

Field Office. “I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our CBP officers on protecting our

nation’s borders. Their remarkable experience is one of the best tools they have.”

Officials say the total value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be almost $3 million.