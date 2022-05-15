Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a church in Laguna Woods Sunday after several people were shot.

The shooting happened at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Details are limited at this time, but the Sheriff’s Department confirmed multiple people were shot and one suspect was taken into custody.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene, Sheriff’s officials said.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene to transport “multiple patients,” the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet.

Check back for updates on this developing story.