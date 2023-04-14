SkyFOX aerial footage of a multi-car crash on the I-5 northbound through Carlsbad on April 14, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — A Sig Alert has been issued along the northbound Interstate 5 through Carlsbad following a multi-car crash near Palomar Airport Road.

Reports of the collision came in around 1:36 p.m., notifying the Carlsbad Fire Department of a vehicle on fire on the freeway. According to department logs, six cars were involved in the collision: three smaller vehicles, two vans and a semi-truck.

SkyFOX aerial footage showed significant damage to the front of at least two of the vehicles involved in the incident.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash. No injuries have been confirmed by authorities.

All lanes were blocked following the crash. As of 2:30 p.m., only one lane is open for through traffic, according to aerial footage captured by SkyFOX.

Sig Alert indicated that significant delays for drivers on the I-5 through Carlsbad are likely and could last up to two hours.