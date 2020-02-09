Motorist stabbed in abdomen

SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old motorist is expected to survive a wound to the abdomen after he was stabbed by another motorist Sunday morning during an argument in the Core-Columbia community of San Diego, a police officer said.

The person who stabbed him was last seen driving northbound on Ninth Avenue in a gray sedan, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The stabber had been driving northbound on Ninth Avenue, at C Street, with the victim following him at 2:20 a.m., Heims said.

“They both got out of their vehicles and were in a verbal argument,” he said. “The suspect stabbed the victim in the abdomen one time.”

Paramedics transported the 32-year-old man to an area hospital, he said.

San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the assault to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.