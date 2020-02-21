Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in highway crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries this morning in a collision with a vehicle on state Route 52 near Mission Trails Regional Park.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and an Infiniti sedan, was reported shortly after 7:15 a.m. on westbound state Route 52 just east of Santo Road in the Tierrasanta area, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

CHP officers found the motorcycle rider, a man whose age was not immediately available, lying against a barrier on the right-hand side of the freeway, according to the incident log.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, including a broken leg, the CHP reported.

The Infiniti driver remained at the scene, but it was not immediately clear if that person was injured in the crash.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.