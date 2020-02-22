Motorcyclist killed after losing control, crashing into curb

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after losing control of his bike, hitting the center median curb and continuing across the lanes of Scripps Poway Parkway in the Miramar Ranch North area, San Diego police said.

The crash took place on Scripps Poway Parkway near the 11800 block of Spruce Run Dr. around 1 a.m., SDPD Officer J. Buttle said.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist was riding a 2017 Yamaha at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the rightward bend in the road, Buttle said. The man ended up along the south curb line.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call the SDPD at either 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.