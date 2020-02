SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle Tuesday evening in La Jolla, police said.

The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of La Jolla Village Drive and Genesee Avenue in La Jolla, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist remained at the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Traffic closure at 4300 La Jolla Village Drive due to a pedestrian vs. motorcycle. Please avoid area till further updates. pic.twitter.com/U9wrH6G7sd — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 26, 2020