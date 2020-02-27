Motorcyclist fractures pelvis after intersection crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A motorcyclist suffered a fractured pelvis when he collided with the back of a car that had turned in front of him at a Kearny Mesa intersection, police said Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ronson Road and Convoy Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 53-year-old man was riding a Ducati motorcycle eastbound on Ronson Road when a 30-year-old man behind the wheel of a Hyundai sedan made a left turn from westbound Ronson Road onto Convoy Street in front of the motorcycle, which collided with the right rear section of the sedan, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries, including a fractured pelvis, the officer said.

The Hyundai driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.