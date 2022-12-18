ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a van that was pulling out of a driveway, south of Escondido, said the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision took place Saturday around 2:16 p.m. at the 2600 block of Mary Lane when a 26-year-old man riding a black Honda CBR motorcycle was going northbound on Mary Lane.

At some point, the motorcyclist hit a white Nissan NV 1500 van that was pulling out of a private driveway onto Mary Lane, north of Orangewood Drive.

First responders arrived shortly after the collision and transported the 26-year-old motorcyclist to a nearby hospital, according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist later died and his identification has not been released. Authorities said they are still investigating why the 22-year-old Fallbrook man who drove the Nissan collided with the motorcyclist.

No other injuries have been reported, CHP said, officers, do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Traffic around Mary Lane and Orangewood Drive was impacted for more than two hours.

The public is asked to call CHP Oceanside at (760)-643-3400.