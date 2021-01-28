Mortally wounded man found in trailer parked in driveway

Homicide detectives Thursday were investigating a death in a trailer parked in a residential driveway.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Homicide detectives Thursday were investigating the death of a man found in a recreational trailer parked in the driveway of a San Diego home.

Around 10:35 p.m., emergency operators received a report that a person had been shot in the 6500 block of Varney Drive in the Alta Vista neighborhood, Lt. Andra Brown said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found a wounded man in a trailer parked in the driveway of a residence. The officers administered first aid until paramedics with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived and took over. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene, Brown said.

The dead man was a 42-year-old man and he has been identified, but police did not release his name.

Homicide detectives spent worked through the night gathering evidence, but as of Thursday afternoon, little was known about what led to the man’s death.

Anyone with information about death was asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.