More than a dozen people stranded in water off coast of Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — Rescuers were trying to help more than a dozen people who got stranded in the water off the coast of Del Mar Friday after they had some kind of issue with their boat.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department got an emergency call around 4:30 a.m. about the vessel, which was off the coast near Stratford Court, north of Torrey Pines.

Dispatchers could hear multiple people in trouble and learned that 15 to 17 people had been on the boat, the sheriff’s department told FOX 5. As of 6:30 a.m., about 10 people had been brought shore or were able to swim to safety on their own, but the rescue effort was not slowing down, with officials searching by boat and helicopter for the remaining passengers.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Del Mar Fire Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue were also involved in the rescue. U.S. Border Patrol was also called to the area to investigate whether the boat had been smuggling people into the country.

