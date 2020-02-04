More than 500 customers without power after car crash

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were on the scene of a car crash that made hundreds lose power.

It happened around 12:53 p.m. Tuesday at 2619 Tuscaloosa Street in the Midway District.

Roughly 572 customers lost power in Ocean Beach, the Midway District, and Lindbergh Field. The estimated time of restoration was 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The car also smashed into a fire hydrant.

Crews with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were on scene with San Diego Gas & Electric crews to assess the damage. The Public Utilities Department was also called to help with the hit hydrant.

All of the occupants were able to exit the vehicle.

There were no reports of injuries in the crash, according to firefighters.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The driver in the crash has been detained, according to the San Diego Police Department.