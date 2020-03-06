More students walk out at South Bay schools as budget cut protests grow

SAN DIEGO — Students at schools in the South Bay continued a string of protests against budget cuts that could affect campus life, walking out of class Friday in support of programs and staff that would be eliminated by the new budget.

The proposed cuts in Sweetwater Union High School District could cost up to 200 employees their jobs and lead to the end of popular enrichment programs.

Schools with planned walkouts Friday included San Ysidro High, Southwest High, Bonita Vista High, Montgomery Middle, Castle Park Middle and Granger Junior High, according to organizers, who have mobilized fellow students on social media.

“We respect and welcome the student voice in this process and will continue to work with students to ensure their input is heard,” the district told FOX 5 in response to the demonstrations, which have taken place throughout the week.

“In all cases, school site administration has met with the student leaders and created a plan for their events. Legally, students voluntarily electing to leave class/campus without authorization are truant and subject to the same consequences as any other truant students.”

Student activists — who have also been seen joining teachers for protests held before school — told FOX 5 that they are keeping the events respectful and not simply using them as an excuse to get out of class.

“We do not associate with any students who ditch as we value education,” Isabella Borquez, a student organizer, told FOX 5.

The budget cuts could cost the jobs of employees from math teachers to counselors and librarians, as the district voted 3-2 last week to put 200 staff members on notice that they could be laid off. The district has until March 15 to give out notices, and employees will know by May 15 if they have a job for the next school year.

Before the vote in favor of issuing notices, the district’s meeting room overflowed with hundreds of parents, teachers and students who came to speak out against the cuts. Some advocated for “cutting from the top” — meaning making changes at the district or administrative level before layoffs that would affect on-campus staff.

District spokespeople say declining enrollment over the past four years and rising pension costs are among the reasons it is facing a $30 million budget shortfall and must make difficult financial decisions.