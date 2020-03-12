More rain, chance of thunderstorms prompt flash flood watch in parts of county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More rain showers are expected Thursday throughout San Diego County, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch from noon Thursday through Thursday evening in the mountains and deserts.

The low-pressure system making its way inland is expected to produce heavy rainfall at times, which could cause flooding in low-lying areas, areas with poor drainage and desert mountain slopes, forecasters said.

A chance of rain will last through Sunday afternoon everywhere except desert areas, where the rain is expected to stop Friday night.

Rainfall totals through Sunday are expected to reach four-tenths of an inch in coastal areas, three-tenths of an inch in the inland valleys, 1.25 inches in the mountains and a half-inch in desert areas.

Snow levels will drop to around 6,000 feet Friday morning and Sunday morning, meaning the highest mountain peaks could get a few inches of white powder.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 65 degrees near the coast, 66 in the western valleys, 64 near the foothills, 58 in the mountains and 68 in the deserts.

The storm system is expected to move east out of the region by Sunday afternoon, then another storm system will bring a chance of rain from Sunday night through Wednesday night throughout the county, forecasters said.