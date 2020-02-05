Macy’s to close Horton Plaza store in first wave of company closures

SAN DIEGO – Macy’s made waves on Tuesday when it announced it would be closing around 125 stores over the next three years, including one in San Diego.
The announcement was made in response to the department store’s struggles to stay afloat in the age of online shopping.
Macy’s said it will close its least productive stores in lower-tier malls, and that will help it to focus on locations with stronger sales and to increase online operations. The company will also cut 2,000 corporate jobs and shutter its offices in San Francisco and Cincinnati.
Per USA Today, here’s an updated list of store closures starting in 2020:
California
Antioch: Somersville Towne Center
San Diego: Horton Plaza Park
Connecticut
Meriden: Westfield Meriden
Florida
Miami: The Falls Mall
Pompano Beach: Pompano Citi Centre
Sanford: Seminole Towne Center
Vero Beach: Indian River Mall
Georgia
Decatur: The Gallery at South DeKalb
Macon: Macon Mall
Hawaii
Waikoloa Village: Kings’ Shops
Idaho
Lewiston: Lewiston Center Mall
Illinois
Carbondale: University Mall
West Dundee: Spring Hill Mall
Indiana
Muncie: Muncie Mall
Kansas
Prairie Village
Kentucky
Owensboro: Towne Square Mall
Maryland
Salisbury: The Centre at Salisbury
Massachusetts
Leominster: The Mall at Whitney Field
Montana
Helena: Helena Northside Center
New York
Commack
Hicksville: Broadway Commons
North Carolina
Winston-Salem: Hanes Mall
Ohio
Cincinnati: Northgate Mall
St. Clairsville: Ohio Valley Mall
Stow: Stow-Kent Plaza
Pennsylvania
Harrisburg: Harrisburg East Mall
State College: Nittany Mall
Tennessee
Goodlettsville: RiverGate Mall
Washington
Burlington: Cascade Mall
Seattle: Downtown
Walla Walla: Downtown