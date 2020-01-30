Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay $1.1B in patent case

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles jury Wednesday awarded $1.1 billion in damages to Caltech in litigation alleging that Apple and Broadcom infringed on four of the university’s patents related to wireless data transmissions.

The federal jury in downtown Los Angeles ordered Apple to pay $837 million with Broadcom owing $270 million.

Messages left with Apple and Broadcom’s media contacts were not immediately returned.

The California Institute of Technology issued a statement saying it was pleased with the trial’s outcome.

“Caltech appreciates the jury’s thoughtful attention throughout the trial,” according to the statement. “We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents.

“As a nonprofit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education.”

Caltech filed suit in 2016, alleging that Apple products including iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple Watches and Mac computers used Broadcom’s components, which allegedly infringed on Caltech’s patents.