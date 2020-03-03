Mobile home burns hours after police called to dispute between neighbors

EL CAJON (CNS) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at an El Cajon mobile home park where police had been called about some kind of argument between neighbors just a few hours earlier.

Firefighters were called to the Lynnwood Mobile Estates, located on East Washington Avenue near South Second Street, about 9 p.m. Monday and found the double-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames, according to the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department.

The home was destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

About 4 p.m., officers had been called to a disturbance at the home between the owner and a neighbor, but no arrests were made, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The cause of the fire was considered suspicious because of that call and an arson investigator was called to the scene, police said.

A stretch of East Washington Avenue was closed during the firefight. It was reopened about 10:45 p.m.