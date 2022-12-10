SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Parade of Lights may be canceled for Sunday because of expected rain and storms, but dozens of people showed up to the Mission Bay Parade of Lights Saturday.

The free family fun event could be seen along Mission Bay.

“I love the Christmas time,” said Christian Navarro, who attended the event with his family.

“We absolutely love it what a magical night,” said Sabrina Brunner, who attended the event.

The event featured fireworks from Sea World, snow, lights, and lights on boats taking part in the parade, including boats from Sea World, Rady Children’s Hospital and Loyal Soccer Club, along with dozens more.

“I like the one that had the blowup Santa, yeah me too,” Navarro, and his sister, Olivia, said when referencing the parade.

“I like to see the lights and how different they are from each boat,” said Sarah Wimbrow, who attended the event with her family.

The Mission Bay Parade of Lights has been dazzling since 1970.

“We just like being around all these big events, especially because we love this hotel,” Navarro said.

Dozens of people gathered behind the Dana Hotel in Mission Bay, taking in the holiday fun with family and friends, even with visits from “Buddy the Elf” and “Princess Elsa” from the movie Frozen.

“It’s an amazing San Diego community event,” said Lydia Bartel from Discover Mission Bay.

“Just get in the Christmas spirit, and spread that cheer, and connect with others,” Brunner said.

“Soon as you walk up you can see the energy, it’s great,” said Clint Shepard, who attended the event with Brunner.

“Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas to everyone,” Brunner and Shepard said.