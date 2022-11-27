Sofia Corbisiero, 13, was last seen on Nov. 20, 2022, said authorities. (Photo released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.

Sofia Corbisiero, 13, was last seen shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 20. Authorities said the teen is a voluntary runaway who left her San Marcos residence on foot.

Corbisiero is known to frequent downtown Oceanside and the Carlsbad Village area with friends. She’s familiar with public transportation, according to Sheriff’s, and uses the Sprinter and the COASTER to get around.

The at-risk juvenile was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants around the time she went missing.

Corbisiero, who has blonde hair and green eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding here whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.