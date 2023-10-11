A minor earthquake rattled Los Angeles’ San Gabriel Valley Wednesday morning.

The quake, a magnitude 2.9, struck at 8:35 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was just north of the 10 Freeway in the area of San Gabriel, Rosemead and Alhambra, at a depth of approximately 5.5 miles.

KTLA viewer Jack Witte in Alhambra described the quake as a “strong jolt.”

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Tens of thousands of earthquakes are recorded in California each year but the vast majority of them are extremely minor. Only several hundred are greater than magnitude 3.0, and only about 15 to 20 are greater than magnitude 4.0, according to the USGS.

In the continental United States, only Alaska records more quakes per year than California.