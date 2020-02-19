Migrant mom delivers baby girl at Border Patrol station

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A mother traveling across the U.S.-Mexico border illegally with her family gave birth to a baby girl after Border Patrol agents intercepted them Sunday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Border Patrol agents came across the Guatemalan family of four in San Diego County around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The mother, father and two children were taken to a Border Patrol station for processing, at which time agents discovered the mother was in labor.

The 27-year-old woman gave birth at the station around 3 p.m. Both the mother and her baby were then taken to a local hospital for post-delivery care in stable condition, CBP officials said.

According to the CBP, this was the 33rd hospital visit concerning a pregnancy that the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector recorded since last October.