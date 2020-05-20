Michael Cohen to be released; will serve remaining sentence at home

Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 27, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

NEW YORK (CNN) — President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen will be released early from prison on Thursday and is expected to serve out the remainder of his sentence at home as coronavirus continues to spread behind bars, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Cohen will be released on furlough while he completes the process of being moved to home confinement, the person said.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report on Cohen’s impending release.

Cohen was serving a three-year sentence in New York after pleading guilty to lying to Congress, tax charges and two campaign finance charges for facilitating hush money payments to two women who alleged affairs with Trump.

The Justice Department and the Bureau of Prisons have released scores of nonviolent and vulnerable inmates early as the pandemic grew in the corrections system. Cohen had anticipated being released earlier this month but his release was delayed as the agency’s conditions for early release amid the pandemic were narrowed.

Cohen’s lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.