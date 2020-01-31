Mayors of San Diego, Tijuana renew collaboration agreement

The Mexican flag flies near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 30, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. In the midst of controversial U.S. border policies, Mexico’s presidential election will be held July 1. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TIJUANA, Mexico — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez Cruz re-established their cities’ commitments to each other Friday by signing formal agreements to strengthen economic and civil ties between the two border cities at the Tijuana Cultural Center.

The San Diego mayor spoke to the longstanding relationship between the border towns.

“San Diego and Tijuana are a worldwide example of how two cities can come together across international boundaries for the good of residents and businesses,” Faulconer said. “We’ve accomplished so much over the years through our bi-national collaboration, and today’s new agreement reestablishes our commitment to our shared success.”

The signing renewed the Memorandum of Understanding between the cities, which Faulconer had signed in 2014 and 2017 with the previous mayors of Tijuana. The agreements have prompted cross-border firefighting training, library art exchanges and the joint promotion of economic benefits of the San Diego-Tijuana region.

“Today, with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, I reaffirm with Mayor Faulconer, the commitment to work collaboratively between Tijuana and San Diego,” Gonzalez said. “It was very important to me that this agreement reflected the four main priorities that I have laid out for the City of Tijuana: public safety, development and mobility, social welfare and transparency.”

The document describes the San Diego-Tijuana region as an economic “mega region” and commits each city to work toward increased cooperation on economic, cultural and border issues.