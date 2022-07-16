SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s largest single-day civic event and one of the nation’s largest pride events is back.

The 2022 San Diego Pride Parade made a full-scale return after two years of holding off due to COVID-19, back with the theme “Justice with Joy.”

While the main parade was held Saturday, festivities will continue throughout the weekend. Organizers say they expect over 300,000 people to attend the parade and 55,000 to attend the two-day festival.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria showed his pride at the parade as San Diego’s first openly gay mayor.

“Pride for me means community, it’s part of a chosen family where you can be safe and welcome and supported and loved, this is a really big family get-together,” said Mayor Gloria.

Several parade entries made their way through University, including the San Diego Police Department with other departments from the West Coast.

“People love to come to pride festivities, and that is a great thing for San Diego because that brings immediate revenue to our city – money that I use to fill potholes and pay for our police officers,” said Mayor Gloria.