Mayor Faulconer hosts online storytime Sundays

Mayor Kevin reads This and That by Mem Fox

SAN DIEGO – Mayor Kevin Faulconer has joined city librarians to offer online services to residents and kids affected by the stay-at-home order, the City announced Friday.

For the last three weeks, Mayor Faulconer has read a book for families as part of the San Diego Public Library’s Stay-in Storytime Club.

“Life is particularly stressful right now for families with young children, but we want you to know that San Diego libraries are still here for you online,” said Mayor Faulconer. “Parents can take a break for a few minutes while their kids enjoy a story read by me or one of our awesome librarians.”

Videos of Mayor Faulconer are published Sunday evenings at 5 p.m. but recent videos can be seen on social media sites including Twitter and Facebook.

Other storytime videos are posted throughout the week on the San Diego Public Library website as well as in the Stay-in Storytime Club Facebook group and on YouTube.

The San Diego Public Library moved many of its resources online for San Diegans to enjoy online.

“While our buildings are currently closed, the San Diego Public Library continues to serve San Diegans online,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “Through the Library’s online databases, our patrons have access to thousands of e-books and audiobooks along with educational materials, homework help and much more.”