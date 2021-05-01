May Day protesters march through downtown San Diego

May Day protests throughout San Diego County drew crowds of activists representing a diverse range of causes.

May Day is typically celebrated on May 1 as a way to protest the exploitation of workers, and is also known as International Workers’ Day. On Saturday, workers took to the streets around the world demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic which has devastated economies, according to the Associated Press.

A demonstration in downtown San Diego called “The People’s Rally” drew a crowd of about 80 people, according to The San Diego Union Tribune. Rather than just fighting for workers’ rights, many people who attended the event said they had different reasons for being there, such as fighting against racism and police brutality.

A May Day caravan was also held from Barrio Logan to Escondido advocating for the “health and dignity of all workers.”

