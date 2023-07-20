SAN DIEGO — About 10% of migrants arriving at Tijuana’s airport are presenting false or forged documents, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Migration.

“Some are carrying false immigration identification cards, passports and even judicial pardons,” said David Pérez Tejada Padilla, a delegate for the institute in Tijuana. “There must be an organization in the heart of the country making these documents.”

On average, 100,000 migrants are reportedly arriving at Tijuana’s airport on a weekly basis and 10% of them are caught with forged documents.

“We’ve detected primarily immigrants from Ecuador with these fake identifications,” said Pérez Tejada. “We need to have better coordination to develop intelligence with other departments, our agency in Tijuana is working hard on this problem but we need access to databases from other governmental agencies.”

Pérez Tejada admitted Mexico does not have the technology to identify terrorists at the border and must rely on counterparts in the United States for exchange of information.

“That was the case for the Afghan migrant on the Terrorist Watch List who came into the country undetected,” said the delegate. “He supplied false documents.”

That migrant was later arrested when Border Patrol agents apprehended him and realized he was on a watch list.

This happened as thousands of migrants rushed the border hoping to enter the US before the end of Title 42.

“We are trying to strengthen our capabilities at the border with the United States. Just last week, a man tried to cross the border along with a young woman but only had a handwritten note that he said was from the mother giving him permission to travel and supervise the girl. It was a clear case of human trafficking,” said Pérez Tejada.

The delegate advised migrants who are carrying legitimate documents to seek help at a shelter where they will receive care and not be influenced by smugglers and organized crime.