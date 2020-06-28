Man wounded in officer involved shooting downtown, sparks protest

SAN DIEGO – The man shot by officers Saturday evening has been identified and remains in the intensive care unit with life-threatening injuries Sunday, according to San Diego police.

Two San Diego police officers, who were in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Saturday noticed a man leaving a building on the west side of the street and thought he resembled a man sought in connection with a recent robbery, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect involved in this incident has been identified as 25 year-old Leonardo

Hurtado Ibarra of San Diego, according to SDPD.

The officers tried to engage the Ibarra, before he took out a gun and pointed it at one of them, police said.

“When the officers attempted to contact the male he refused to cooperate with their directions and walked away,” Dobbs said, adding one chased him down the street, the other on the sidewalk. “As he was walking, he dropped the items he was carrying in his hands and began reaching towards his waistband.”

It was the officer in the street the suspect was aiming at, Dobbs said.

Both officers shot at Ibarra, who was hit and fell to the ground, he said.

The officers provided first aid before paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said.

No officers were injured.

The names of the officers involved in this incident are not being released at this time.

They are both assigned to Central Division.

The police department tweeted updates about the shooting Saturday night, including a photo of a gun that had been wrapped in cloth, allegedly carried by the man who was shot.

Responders to the police accounts on Twitter asked for the immediate release of body-cam video from both officers.

Police said surveillance video from a nearby business backs up their claim the man refused to cooperate. Police tweeted a single image from the surveillance video of the incident and pictures of a gun found on the sidewalk.

Video footage from a business captured the incident. Here is a still image from that camera along with a photo of the gun at the scene. Homicide unit investigators are arriving on scene to conduct an investigation. https://t.co/klscWURr60 pic.twitter.com/dNCFZZzUMf — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 28, 2020

The shooting sparked a protest downtown late Saturday night. Over a hundred people upset over the latest incident involving police gathered in the area calling for transparency and change.

The incident will now be investigated by several agencies, and will be monitored the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.