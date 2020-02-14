Carjacker threatens driver at knifepoint

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for a man who carjacked a couple Thursday night in San Diego’s Fairmount Park neighborhood.

Shortly before 8:40 p.m., a 27-year-old driver and his 24-year-old passenger were sitting in their car under a bridge in the 4200 block of Federal Boulevard when a man looked in with a flashlight, according to San Diego police. When the driver got out and confronted the man, an argument ensued. The man pulled out a knife and threatened the driver. The driver ran off to flag down a police officer.

When the man went back to the car, the passenger got out, taking the keys with her. The man chased the woman until she fell, then took the keys and other items from her. He then took the car and drove eastbound down Federal Boulevard.

The car was later found at 4600 Ocean View Boulevard.

Police were still looking for the carjacker, described as white, in his 30s, around 6-feet tall, 180 to 185 pounds with long brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing white pants, a dark baggy coat and white shoes.