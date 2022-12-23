(KTXL) — Detectives from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office say they determined that a man who reported that he had been zip-tied, set on fire and had his car stolen had falsely reported the crime.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 7, Aurelio Guzman-Hernandez, 33, told deputies that he was flagged down by a woman standing near a black SUV. When he pulled over to help the woman, two men stepped out of the vehicle.

He also told deputies that one of the men had a gun while the other had a knife, and that the two of them zip-tied his legs, doused him in gasoline and set him on fire before taking his wallet and vehicle.

Investigators received help from the FBI’s Chico field office and eventually determined that “there was no sufficient evidence the crime occurred,” the sheriff’s office said.

They also determined that the “crime had been falsely reported.”

On December 22, detectives arrested Guzman-Hernandez and accused him of filing a false police report.