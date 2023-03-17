VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after being suspected of firing a gun into an apartment in North County, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies with the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Pomelo Drive in Vista shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Officials say a resident of an apartment in the area allegedly shot into a neighboring apartment through a sliding glass door following an argument. Responding deputies found the suspect, 27-year-old José Zeferino, in a nearby apartment complex.

According to SDSO, an investigation into the incident determined at least one round was fired into the apartment which was occupied by three people, including a child, at the time. No one was injured by the gunshot, officials said.

Two ghost guns were recovered by deputies during a search, said SDSO. Ghost guns are homemade firearms that lack serial numbers and other identifying markings.

The sheriff’s department said Zeferino was arrested and booked at the Vista Detention Facility on numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, child cruelty, burglary and various other weapons and drug related charges.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.