SAN DIEGO — A man was allegedly stabbed and beaten by a suspect in the East Village area early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the victim, who’s age and identity have not been released, walked up to another person at 1050 B St. and said he needed help due to his injuries. The exact time of the encounter has not been specified.

The Good Samaritan called police who arrived on the scene and are investigating the incident.

The victim was evaluated at the scene. SDPD has not confirmed whether or not the man was transported to a hospital. The nature of his injuries is also unknown.

A suspect is not yet in custody or detained at this time and police did not have a description of the perpetrator.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.