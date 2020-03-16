Man sneaks into apartment, tries to rape woman in her bed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A masked man got into into a Morena-area apartment early Monday and made a failed attempt to sexually assault a woman in her bed, fleeing when she woke up and screamed, authorities reported.

The home invasion in the 5600 block of Friars Road took place shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

When the victim awoke, saw the intruder in her room and cried out in fear, he ran out the front door of the residence. Patrol officers searched the neighborhood but were unable to find him.

The perpetrator was described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch, 115-pound man wearing dark pants, a zippered gray hooded jacket and a bandana over his face.

“We are urging residents to be on alert, be aware of your surroundings, keep your windows and doors locked at all times, and to report any suspicious activity,” SDPD public-affairs Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.